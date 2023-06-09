Religious school student in Bachok, Kelantan, says the key to his success was paying full attention in class.

BACHOK: Having to be a caregiver for his bedridden mother did not stop Syahril Saidi from scoring 11As for his SPM examination.

The student from Sekolah Menengah Ugama Darul Iman in Beris Lalang here emerged as his school’s best student when the results were announced yesterday.

Even though Syahril bore the heavy responsibility of taking care of his mother, Tuan Faridah Tuan Ismail, 53, who has a nerve condition, it posed no obstacle for him to achieve excellent results.

The youngest of six siblings said he believed his success was partly due to him prioritising his mother despite having his workload cut out for him as a student.

“My daily routine was bathing my mother before going to school and resuming caregiving when I returned home. While I’m away at school, my sister Noor Syahida, 25, would look after her,” he told Bernama.

“I did not expect to obtain all As, considering how busy I was tending to my mother. I didn’t even aim to achieve all As,” he said.

Syahril, who lost his father when he was seven, said the secret to his success was simply paying full attention in class.

“Currently, I am continuing my studies for the Sijil Tinggi Agama Malaysia (STAM) at Maahad Yaakubiah in Kampung Nipah, Bachok. I will pursue a degree after completing my STAM,” said Syahril, who aspires to become an Arabic language lecturer.

Earlier, a viral TikTok video showed Syahril receiving his SPM results from several teachers who brought his results to his home as he was taking care of his mother.