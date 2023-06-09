PETALING JAYA: The short-video hosting service TikTok has taken down a stand-up comedian’s video of her joke on the missing MH370 aircraft, according to a representative of the social media platform.

Sinar Daily quoted the representative as saying Jocelyn Chia’s video had breached community guidelines and contained hate speech. In the clip, she was reported to have made insulting remarks about Malaysia’s economic development and the missing Malaysian aircraft.

The TikTok spokesman said TikTok “is a diverse and inclusive community that does not tolerate discrimination. We do not allow content that contains hate speech or that involves hateful behaviour, thus we have removed it from our platform”.

Checks on Chia’s TikTok account confirmed that the video was no longer on her profile, with the last video posted on April 26.

In a clip that has gone viral since yesterday, Chia is heard using profanities to insult Malaysia.

She also boasted about how Singapore was now a first world nation despite its then prime minister crying on TV after it was forced to leave Malaysia, which remains a “developing country”.

Upon realising that a group of Malaysians was in the audience, she went on to berate them using profanities and with a serious look on her face, before bursting into laughter.

“Now you come saying hey Singapore, you are looking good lah. When we asked why you haven’t visited me in 40 years, you said your airplanes cannot fly. Malaysian airlines going missing is not funny huh? Some jokes don’t land,” she quipped.

The Malaysia Airlines aircraft went missing en route from Kuala Lumpur to Beijing on March 8, 2014. All 227 passengers and 12 crew aboard are presumed dead, but the fate of the aircraft remains a mystery.

Singapore’s foreign affairs minister Dr Vivian Balakrishnan later apologised for Chia’s remarks, saying he was appalled by the “horrendous statements”.

The Singapore high commissioner to Malaysia, Vanu Gopala Menon, said Chia was no longer Singaporean. “The Singapore government does not condone words or actions that cause harm or hurt to others, and Chia does not reflect our views in any way,” he said.