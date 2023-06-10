Former Ketereh Umno chief Annuar Musa received his PAS membership certificate from party president Abdul Hadi Awang tonight.

SEREMBAN: Former Umno stalwart Annuar Musa has officially joined PAS, the party’s secretary-general, Takiyuddin Hassan, said today.

He said PAS accepted the application of the former Ketereh Umno division chief as well as those of 3,000 others who joined the party today.

“I wish to confirm that Annuar Musa has been accepted as a PAS member … together with 3,000 new members.

“Many have applied to become members of PAS, Bersatu,” he said at a rally in Negeri Sembilan tonight attended by Perikatan Nasional chairman and Bersatu president Muhyiddin Yassin and PAS president Abdul Hadi Awang.

Hadi later presented a membership certificate to Annuar who was sacked by Umno in December for alleged breach of discipline.