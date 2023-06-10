The man suddenly began shouting and threw packets of food and hot drinks which also hit a four-year-old child.

KUALA LUMPUR: Police arrested a 50-year-old man in connection with an incident at a restaurant in Putra Heights near Subang Jaya on Sunday in which he went berserk and threw food and drink packages.

Subang Jaya police chief Wan Azlan Wan Mamat said the man was detained at about 1am today in Taman Samudera, Batu Caves.

A video of the incident had also gone viral.

Wan Azlan said police acted after a woman lodged a police report on the incident on Tuesday.

“In the video, as the complainant and restaurant workers were busy attending to customers at about 9am, the suspect suddenly became aggressive.

“He began shouting and started throwing packets of food and hot drinks which also hit the complainant’s four-year-old child,” he said in a statement.

Checks revealed that the suspect, who is unemployed, has five previous convictions for various crimes.

The suspect has been remanded until June 14 to assist in investigations under Sections 506 and 352 of the Penal Code for criminal intimidation and use of criminal force, Wan Azlan said.