Umno Youth chief Dr Akmal Saleh says an apology from DAP would, however, lower ‘tensions’ between the two parties.

KUALA LUMPUR: Umno Youth will support the campaign efforts by parties in the unity government for the upcoming state elections, regardless of whether its demand for an open apology from DAP is fulfilled.

However, Umno Youth chief Dr Akmal Saleh said an apology from DAP would help reduce “tensions” between the two parties ahead of the polls that are due to take place in six states within the next three months.

“The best outcome is for DAP to apologise to Umno but if they don’t, we can’t force them.

“It will cause dissatisfaction among voters and Umno members, but we will try to work together (with DAP),” he said at a press conference at the 2023 Umno general assembly here.

On Thursday, Akmal demanded an open apology from DAP, saying it was necessary if DAP wanted to win the support of Malay voters and Umno supporters in the state elections.

Although Umno president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi played down the call for an apology by saying there was no need to prolong the issue, Akmal reaffirmed the wing’s stand.

He said he would not withdraw his statement as he was voicing out what grassroots members wanted.

However, DAP secretary-general Loke Siew Fook subsequently urged Umno Youth to forget the acrimonious past the former traditional rivals had, saying it was time to “move on”.

Akmal said regardless of whether DAP issues an apology, he would meet Pakatan Harapan (PH) Youth chief Dr Kelvin Yii in the coming days to discuss strategies for the state elections.

Meanwhile, Akmal denied claims that Umno Youth was in conflict with Zahid, adding that there was nothing but respect for the party president.

“We (Umno Youth) will continue to respect the presidential institution and there are no questions of boycotting (the president).

“Umno Youth only wishes to voice the concerns of the grassroots,” he said.

Earlier, a source claimed that when Zahid dropped in for Umno Youth’s debates at the general assembly, several among the wing’s delegates ignored a long-standing party tradition of standing up to welcome him.

The Umno Youth leader, who declined to be named, told FMT that the response to Zahid’s speech yesterday was also lukewarm – until he spoke about former prime minister Najib Razak.

We are live on Telegram, subscribe here for breaking news and the latest announcements.