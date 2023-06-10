Umno deputy president Mohamad Hasan urges party members to ensure an election victory that they can be proud of.

KUALA LUMPUR: Umno deputy president Mohamad Hasan has called on party members to begin preparations now for elections in six states, which are expected to be held within weeks.

He said there was limited time to prepare, as he had heard that the state assemblies of Selangor, Negeri Sembilan, Penang, Kelantan, Kedah and Terengganu would probably be dissolved at the end of this month.

“Usually, the Election Commission will not wait for 60 days to have the elections. I’m expecting (the polls) to be held either at the end of July or early August,” he said at the Umno general assembly here.

Mohamad, who is known as Tok Mat, urged Umno members to ensure that the party achieved a result at the state polls that they could be proud of.

“Our mission is to improve and uphold the party’s reputation.”

He added that he provided frequent updates to party president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi on Umno’s preparations and machinery for the state polls.