Indonesian immigration director-general Silmy Karim says they are ready to issue passports to these undocumented workers if this is done.

JAKARTA: The issue of Indonesian undocumented workers was the main agenda of a recent meeting between the Indonesian and Malaysian immigration.

The meeting, held at the Malaysian immigration headquarters in Putrajaya on Tuesday, was attended by immigration director-general Ruslin Jusoh and his counterpart, Silmy Karim.

Silmy, in a statement, said: “The visit to Malaysian immigration headquarters was aimed at finding a solution for Indonesian undocumented workers so that they can become legal workers.”

His side is ready to issue passports to the workers and suggested that the Malaysian immigration issue work permits with certain procedures till they have complete documents.

The meeting also touched on efforts to prevent human trafficking.

According to the statement, there are 450,000 Indonesian workers recorded by the Malaysian government so far, compared to 1.5 million workers recorded by the Indonesian embassy in Kuala Lumpur.

Malaysia has repatriated 11,000 Indonesian workers, and a total of 309 Indonesians are still at Malaysian immigration detention depots.

Prior to his arrival in Malaysia, Silmy inspected the Indonesian Immigration office in Pontianak and Entikong, West Kalimantan, on Monday.

He also visited the Tebedu Immigration, Customs, Quarantine and Security Complex –about 100km from Kuching – which is the gateway between Sarawak and West Kalimantan.