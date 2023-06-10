Ex-health minister Khairy Jamaluddin still mum about his decision, says he wants to keep it to himself for now.

PETALING JAYA: Khairy Jamaluddin is scheduled to meet Bersatu president Muhyiddin Yassin next week over the latter’s invitation to join the party.

This was revealed by the former health minister in the latest episode of the “Keluar Sekejap” podcast he co-hosts with former Umno information chief Shahril Hamdan.

Khairy was asked to disclose what was discussed in a meeting with former Johor menteri besar Hasni Mohammad and Sembrong MP Hishammuddin Hussein recently.

He denied “plotting” any political moves and said the trio just updated each other on their respective situation.

“I informed Hishamuddin, I will be meeting Muhyiddin Yassin next week to provide my final answer,” Khairy said.

Khairy, however, did not reveal what his decision on the matter would be, when prompted by Shahril. “I’ll keep it to myself first,’” he said coyly.

Hishammuddin and Khairy set tongues wagging when they both posted pictures of a meeting they had with Hasni on Facebook, on Thursday and Friday, with the caption “What’s next?”.

Last month, Muhyiddin said Bersatu can offer Khairy a seat in its Supreme Council should the former Umno man decide to join the party.

He also said while Khairy has not applied to join Bersatu, he had previously extended an offer of membership to him.

A former Umno Youth chief, Khairy was among those who were expelled or suspended from Umno earlier this year for breaching party discipline after last year’s general election (GE15). Hishammuddin was also suspended from Umno for six years.