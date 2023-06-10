The police are investigating her death to see if the victim was left unsupervised.

PETALING JAYA: A seven-year-old girl drowned in a pool at a water theme park in Tanjung Sepat, Banting, today.

Kuala Langat police chief Ahmad Ridhwan Nor said a passerby discovered the unconscious victim in the pool, Bernama reported. She had been playing in the pool with her eight-year-old sister at the time.

Ridhwan said the case is being investigated under the Child Act for leaving a child without reasonable supervision.

He reminded the public to not let children under their care go unsupervised.