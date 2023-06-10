Food and beverage outlets report a significant drop in demand, which some dismiss as seasonal.

PETALING JAYA: Restaurants have been using fewer cooking gas cylinders since the start of April indicating a drop in the number of patrons at their establishments, say local business owners.

Devi’s Corner Bangsar director Dev Ananth said the drop in consumption was due to lower consumer demand, following the end of Chinese New Year and Hari Raya Aidilfitri.

“The number of customers coming out to dine has reduced, and many 24-hour restaurants are not actually staying open all day.

“In Q2, we are basically sustaining the business with our regular customers, and we are not seeing many new faces at the present time. The number of walk-in customers has reduced so much,” Dev told FMT.

He said business has dropped by approximately 15% from Q1 to Q2.

Meanwhile, Malaysian Indian Restaurant Owners Association (Primas) president J Suresh said Q2 has seen a 20% drop in business, but added that some tourist destinations, like Penang, have fared better during holidays.

“Normally, the average restaurant would take about 10 to 15 gas cylinders per order, three times a week, so that’s about 30 to 45 cylinders a week.

“Now, perhaps they might take about 20 to 25 cylinders,” Suresh told FMT.

He said aside from the drop in demand within the food and beverage sector, the slowdown in business across other sectors could also be having a spillover effect.

“I see most other businesses, like factories, they’re all interconnected with us.

“For most of them it looks like business has slowed down. Maybe the effect of this is also showing in our restaurants,” he said.

Petaling Jaya Coffeeshop Association president Keu Kok Meng, however, said he had not witnessed a drop in consumption.

“Business is back to usual,” Keu told FMT, adding “In fact some of the shops have even gotten better than their pre-pandemic levels.”

Keu added that a downturn in business from Q1 to Q2 was to be expected.

“It’s nothing to worry about, that the economy has slowed down or whatever. It’s seasonal,” he said.