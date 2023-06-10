Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim says it is more realistic to repair and expand existing schools than save micro-schools.

SHAH ALAM: Government funds will be better used in developing existing Tamil schools rather than saving schools with fewer than 15 pupils, Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim said today.

Instead of taking a “populist approach” to rescue these schools, Putrajaya should be more realistic in its strategy when it comes to repairing and expanding Tamil schools, he said.

“If (the school) is only left with 10 to 15 students, it shouldn’t be continued. We should instead work hard to improve nearby schools.

“Therefore we should discuss this properly and put the money to better use and improve the existing schools. Don’t just keep the name but don’t have any content inside,” said Anwar at a forum on education and the Indian community.

He warned Malaysians not to fall for racial sentiments being played up by “failed leaders” who questioned government assistance to non-Malays.

“They say I only help Indians and Chinese but this is not true, I didn’t cut the budget for the Malays,” he said, adding such racial talk was slander that would cause friction among the people.

Use Sosma only for serious crimes, says MIC chief

MIC president SA Vigneswaran said the party was not against the use of the Security Offences (Special Measures) Act (Sosma), but felt it should be used only to combat terrorism and other serious crimes.

He added that the issue of detention without trial has been a concern for the Indian community.

“Use this law based on its original intention, which is to combat extreme violence, and not simply use it and leave it open to possible abuse,” said Vigneswaran.

In December, home minister Saifuddin Nasution Ismail said 624 people were detained under Sosma, including 247 Malays, 83 Chinese, and 89 Indians.