Domestic trade and cost of living minister Salahuddin Ayub says this is to offset the rising cost of living.

PETALING JAYA: It costs the government RM200 million a month in subsidies and price control for chicken and eggs but it’s a necessity because of the rising cost of living, says Salahuddin Ayub.

The domestic trade and cost of living minister said proactive measures needed to be put in place to ensure that the people’s welfare continues to be protected, especially concerning basic needs, Bernama reported.

“We have to continue these subsidies to ensure that the people can buy chicken and eggs at a controlled price. They are being burdened by the rising cost of living,” he was quoted as saying after launching the Kelantan-level Retail Sector Digitalisation Initiative (ReDI) and Menu Rahmah in Kota Bharu.

Yesterday, the government announced that subsidies and price control on chicken and eggs would remain after indicating earlier that the prices may be floated.

It said the decision was made after taking into account all aspects, including ensuring that the chicken and egg industry remains sustainable.

Meanwhile, Salahuddin said the government is targeting some 30,000 traders nationwide to be registered under the ReDI programme by the end of this year.

“So far, we have 12,595 traders registered with this programme, and we hope that all entrepreneurs can take this opportunity to keep moving forward and not fall behind in their business.

“This programme aims to provide support, resources and technology assistance to retail traders in entering the increasingly sophisticated and complex digital era,” he said.