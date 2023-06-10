The fishing boat was travelling from the Sepang Kecil jetty to Kelong Haji Nazri at the time.

KUALA LUMPUR: A senior citizen was found drowned after the fishing boat he was on with seven other men sank at Bagan Lalang Beach, Sepang, this afternoon.

According to a Selangor fire and rescue department spokesman, the victim was identified as Ang Tong Poh, 67, who was the skipper of the boat.

The other seven men who survived were aged between 16 and 50.

The fire brigade was informed of the incident by the Civil Defence Force at 2.30pm and arrived at the scene three minutes later.

The fire department was informed that a fishing boat with eight men on board was believed to have sunk at noon today.

They were travelling from the Sepang Kecil jetty to Kelong Haji Nazri.

Firefighters found the remains of the skipper in a mangrove forest about 3km from Sepang Kecil jetty.