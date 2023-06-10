Umno Youth treasurer Kurniawan Naim Moktar says it’s time to ‘forgive and forget their mistakes’ as they had been loyal and did not join other parties.

KUALA LUMPUR: An Umno Youth delegate has called for the party’s Supreme Council to reinstate members who were sacked and restore the active status of any member who was suspended.

Umno Youth treasurer Kurniawan Naim Moktar urged the party’s top leadership to “embrace” such members as they had been loyal and did not turn their backs on Umno by joining other parties.

“We (Umno) cannot be divided anymore. Enough is enough, it’s time to forgive and forget their past mistakes” he said at the 2023 Umno general assembly here.

Several Umno leaders were sacked and suspended from the party in the months after the general election (GE15) in November.

On Jan 27, Umno sacked its former youth chief Khairy Jamaluddin and former Selangor Umno chief Noh Omar for breaching party discipline during GE15.

Former defence minister Hishammuddin Hussein and former Umno information chief Shahril Hamdan were suspended for six years.