Umno and Barisan Nasional chief says negotiations with Pakatan Harapan will be finalised soon.

PETALING JAYA: Umno president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi has hinted that Barisan Nasional will get a significant number of seats in the coming state elections.

“I am very confident, God willing we will finalise the distribution of seats (soon), and God willing we will get the seats we deserve,” he said, Bernama reported.

After winding up the Umno general assembly in Kuala Lumpur, he told reporters later that the leadership of Barisan Nasional (BN) and Pakatan Harapan (PH) will meet to finalise the distribution of seats between them for the coming state elections.

He said BN will decide on the distribution of seats after PH completes the negotiation process between its component members.

“The BN leadership will meet with PH. Negotiations are not held between parties but between coalitions, he said. “So once the (negotiations) between the parties in PH is finalised, we (BN) will be informed,” he said.

He said steps to strengthen the party at all levels have begun in the six states that will hold elections to their legislative assemblies.

At the general assembly earlier, deputy president Mohamad Hasan called on party members to begin preparations immediately for the state elections, which are expected to be held within weeks.

He said there was limited time to prepare, as he had heard that the state assemblies of Selangor, Negeri Sembilan, Penang, Kelantan, Kedah and Terengganu would probably be dissolved at the end of this month.

In his winding-up speech, Mohamad said the party leadership had a great responsibility to protect Umno for the benefit of future generations.

He said Umno was like a big tree that gave shelter and protection.

“Let’s leave the seeds so that they will flourish for people to take shelter from the rain and heat. This big tree is also very fruitful, and many people need this tree, so let’s not cut down this tree,” he said, urging Umno members to stop the infighting.