Umno president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi, who is deputy prime minister, says he has discussed the matter with Titiwangsa MP Johari Ghani.

KUALA LUMPUR: Umno president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi, who is deputy prime minister, is to refer to the Cabinet a suggestion from Umno delegates to restore the federal territories ministry.

Zahid said he discussed the matter with federal territories Umno liaison chairman and party vice-president Johari Ghani.

“If this is what the leaders in his (Johari) division want (restoring the federal territories ministry), I will make this our agenda,” he said when winding up the Umno general assembly here.

The suggestion for the ministry to be restored had been brought up at the general assembly by federal territories Umno information chief Gulam Muszaffar Gulam Mustakim.

Zahid said Johari, who is Titiwangsa MP, was more than capable of being a minister.

Johari was finance minister II from 2016 to 2018.

Matters regarding the federal territories of Kuala Lumpur, Putrajaya and Labuan were formerly handled by the federal territories ministry. It was converted to a department in the Prime Minister’s Department when Anwar Ibrahim formed his unity government in December last year.