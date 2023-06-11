His father was also arrested in a raid today, says Klang Selatan police chief Cha Hoong Fong.

PETALING JAYA: An 11-year-old boy was arrested today for allegedly driving his father’s car at about 6pm on Friday at Jalan Banting-Pandamaran in Klang.

Klang Selatan police chief Cha Hoong Fong said the child and his 49-year-old father were arrested at a house in Pandamaran this afternoon, Berita Harian reported.

He said traffic police at Klang police headquarters were sent a video clip that had gone viral on social media showing a boy driving a silver Proton Saga.

“Both of them and the car were taken to the Klang Selatan Traffic Police headquarters for further investigation,” he said in a statement.

The case is being investigated for underage driving and for neglecting, abandoning or exposing a child to danger.