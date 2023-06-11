Political analyst Sivamurugan Pandian says conflicts among Umno members will be exploited by political enemies ahead of state elections.

KUALA LUMPUR: A political analyst says the 2023 Umno general assembly should not have been a platform for members, especially top leaders, to raise contentious issues.

Universiti Sains Malaysia’s Sivamurugan Pandian said Umno should handle internal conflicts with caution to prevent political enemies from exploiting the party at its weakest.

“They (political enemies) don’t need to take any action because Umno is already being criticised and undermined by its own members,” he told FMT when met at the World Trade Centre here on Saturday.

Sivamurugan was commenting on Umno Youth chief Dr Akmal Saleh’s demand for an open apology from DAP to the party. Akmal said the apology was necessary if DAP wanted to win the support of Malay voters and Umno supporters in the state elections.

While Umno president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi downplayed the matter by saying there was no need to prolong the issue, Akmal reaffirmed the wing’s stand.

Sivamurugan said Umno needs to be wise in managing such disagreements.

He said public expressions of dissatisfaction with the leadership would negatively affect Umno’s image, potentially eroding public support and trust in the party.

“This internal criticism will undoubtedly diminish support for Umno because every leader who speaks up has his own supporters, and these supporters also exert influence,” he said.

As such, Sivamurugan suggested that Umno establish a dedicated channel for members at all levels to discuss any conflicts or dissatisfaction with the party’s leadership.

“This open conflict needs to be stopped because in the previous general elections, GE14 and GE15, it was actually Umno members themselves who contributed to the downfall of the party through protest votes, sabotage and so on,” he said.