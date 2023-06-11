Saifuddin Nasution Ismail says the case of a beautician missing in Chiang Mai, Thailand, is in the hands of the police.

KULIM: Malaysians stranded overseas by job scams are those easily swayed by job advertisements on social media offering attractive salaries and other benefits, home minister Saifuddin Nasution Ismail said.

He said the root cause was the tendency to be easily manipulated into believing social media campaigns that promise a lucrative income, comfortable accommodation, paid plane fares “and all kinds of things” when working abroad.

“But when they get there, things are not as promised,” he said while on a visit here. He said some victims are able to contact the police while the parents of others would lodge a missing person’s report or seek official help to locate them.

Saifuddin said the disappearance of beautician Chong Sum Yee, 22, has been left to the police to investigate and he had yet to receive any updates on the case.

Chong is believed to have gone missing in Chiang Mai, Thailand. Yesterday, her mother Chee Choy Won, 50, said she does not believe the viral videos of her daughter claiming she is safe and healthy because the videos were posted on Facebook through a new account under the name of ‘Moe Aye’.

Chee is reported to have gone to the northern district of Mae Sai on Wednesday seeking her daughter’s return.