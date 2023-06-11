The minister says the government will give its full support to coaches training athletes with disabilities.

PETALING JAYA: Youth and sports minister Hannah Yeoh hopes that more athletes with disabilities can get involved and be selected in future editions of the Special Olympics World Games.

She said the youth and sports ministry was now actively looking to unlock potential talent to ensure Malaysia has strong representation in the games.

“The National Sports Council (MSN) and I will see what other help and support the ministry can give to coaches, especially because it is not easy to train them (athletes with disabilities),” she told reporters today.

Earlier, Yeoh attended the Jalur Gemilang flag handover ceremony for the Malaysian contingent heading to the 2023 Special Olympics World Games today.

A total of 16 athletes with disabilities will participate in the games in Berlin, Germany, taking place from June 17 to 25.

Separately, she said MSN and her ministry had completed the paperwork for the 2023 Le Tour de Langkawi race scheduled for September.

“It is slightly unique this year as the new (revised) budget was only just submitted in April (after the 2023 budget was retabled in February).

“But MSN is ready to make the preparations and the youth and sports ministry is also working on it,” she said.