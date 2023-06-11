Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim says he respects the judiciary and does not interfere in decisions by the Attorney-General or judges on any case.

KUALA LUMPUR: Prime Minister Menteri Anwar Ibrahim denied claims that he was using the judiciary to seek political revenge against certain individuals.

Anwar said he has always respected the judiciary in the country, and that it included not interfering in decisions made by the Attorney-General or judges on any case.

“If revenge was on my mind or my intention, many would have been sent to Sungai Buloh prison already, but I know the need to defend the principles of adhering to the law.

“Who is to be investigated, charged, is not within my powers, my powers are limited to ensuring the duties of institutions related to security and safety are being carried out without fear or favour,” the Prime Minister said in his speech when attending the “Cikgu Anda” theatre programme, here last night.

Anwar said he cannot direct the Attorney-General to charge anyone because charges must be accompanied with strong facts.

“Instead, like what I have said in Parliament, I do not want to be a leader who uses power to suppress or oppress anyone,” he said.

Anwar also stressed that for seven months as the country’s leader, he has never changed the appointments in the judiciary.

“Whatever is presented by the committee to the Chief Justice will be sent to me and I just follow the process, not a single word I have amended or changed, except if the record of the judge is challenged,” he said.

“Therefore, the time is rife for the administration of the country to be cleaned up from any negative elements and the politics of the country must avoid any aspects that can tarnish the image of the nation.”