Anwar Ibrahim says he was informed by the public services department that the decision to discontinue the scholarships ‘was an old decision’.

GEORGE TOWN: Government scholarships for medical and pharmacy students will be continued, Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim told university students at a town hall event here today.

He revealed that officials of the public services department (JPA) had told him at a special meeting last week that the decision to discontinue the scholarships “was an old decision”.

“I have asked that this matter be reviewed, based on the needs of the medical, dentistry and pharmaceutical sectors.

“This means that the JPA scholarship programme for these sectors will be continued,” said Anwar, responding to a question at a gathering with Universiti Sains Malaysia students.

A medical student had asked Anwar to explain the discontinuation of the scholarship, which would create obstacles for those from the B40 community who want to pursue their higher education in those courses.

Anwar’s assurance came in the wake of a statement by health minister Dr Zaliha Mustafa earlier today that the ministry is in talks with JPA over the decision to stop providing the scholarships.

She said discussions were being held on a possible need to review the decision as there have been changes in the country’s needs in these fields, especially after the Covid-19 pandemic.

JPA had announced in March that it had decided to stop sponsoring students in medicine, dentistry and pharmacy this year.

Earlier today, Zaliha said the ministry was prepared to review the 2019 study which projected an oversupply of medical officers from 2026 to 2030.

Students autonomy to be preserved

Separately on the topic of student autonomy, Anwar said that universities should have a more open and free climate for student views, adding that he had spoken about it with higher education minister Khaled Nordin and vice chancellors of public universities.

“The students need to be given the space to provide their thoughts and criticisms. Then only can we uplift the quality of our universities,” he added.

In response to a question by a USM student, Anwar agreed with the need to revive student corners in public universities so that they can have avenues to speak up on issues concerning the country.

