The former Bersatu information chief says the speculation began after he took over as Bangi Bersatu chief in October last year.

PETALING JAYA: Former Bersatu information chief Wan Saiful Wan Jan has downplayed speculation that he would be fielded as a candidate in the upcoming state election in Selangor.

“I think the speculation started because I am the Bangi Bersatu division head.

“The division was facing organisational problems and I was asked to take the lead there in October last year to address these challenges.

“Thankfully, I have succeeded in resolving most of the issues and maybe that is why some people are talking about my candidacy there,” he told FMT when asked to comment on a news report on the matter.

Earlier today, Sinar Harian quoted sources as saying Perikatan Nasional (PN) was considering fielding Wan Saiful, who is the Tasek Gelugor MP, and former Selangor Barisan Nasional (BN) chairman Noh Omar’s daughter, Nurul Syazwani, as candidates in the upcoming state polls.

According to sources, Wan Saiful is slated to contest in Sungai Ramal, which is a state seat under the Bangi parliamentary constituency, currently held by Mazwan Johar from Pakatan Harapan (PH) component party PKR.

Mazwan won by a majority of 10,630 votes, with a total of 24,591 votes, defeating PAS candidate Nushi Mahfodz (13,961 votes) and Abdul Rahim Amin from BN (9,272 votes) in the last general election.

The sources said Wan Saiful was often seen on the ground, attending various events as well as chairing PN coordination meetings in Bangi, adding that he had received instructions from PN leaders to prioritise winning the state seat.

Wan Saiful said in reality, the component parties in PN, namely Bersatu, PAS and Gerakan, had already come up with a solid strategy for the state election.

“I have a clear understanding about the role I need to play and I don’t want to pre-empt party leaders in this issue,” he said.

As for Nurul Syazwani, the sources said she was likely to contest in Permatang, which is under the Tanjung Karang parliamentary constituency, a seat held by her father from 1995 to 2022.

“Noh’s six terms as an MP there played a significant role in her selection as a candidate,” the sources said.

FMT has reached out to Noh for comment.

According to reports, Noh is yet to join PN despite attending the coalition’s ceramahs. His daughter has already joined Bersatu.