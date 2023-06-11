The MCA president says a leadership transition at the divisional level is necessary to ensure the party’s continuity.

PETALING JAYA: MCA president Wee Ka Siong has announced his resignation as the party’s Johor Bahru division chief to pave the way for the younger generation.

The 54-year-old said he had been part of the division for over 30 years, starting as a secretary and eventually becoming chief, Bernama reported.

“I began my journey with the public complaints bureau at this division, handling cases involving fraud victims, loan shark victims and similar matters before eventually assuming the position of division chairman,” he told reporters in Johor Bahru today.

“However, I believe that a leadership transition at the divisional level is necessary to ensure the party’s continuity and future well-being.”

Wee, who is also the Ayer Hitam MP, said the Johor Bahru division has a track record of producing accomplished leaders, both within the party and in the government, such as the late MCA president Lee San Choon and the late Johor MCA chief Freddie Long.

“In that regard, I am confident that the Johor Bahru division will continue to achieve even greater success in the future,” he said.

During this morning’s division-level election, former division youth chief Bong Seng Heng secured victory as the new chairman, defeating his rival, Ang Boon Heng, with 152 votes against 45 votes.