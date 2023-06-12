The chief minister’s office says the two bills will be tabled during a special sitting to finalise the takeover of regulatory authority from Putrajaya.

PETALING JAYA: The Sabah state assembly will convene a special sitting in January next year to facilitate the state government assuming regulatory authority over its electricity supply from the federal government.

The state hopes to complete the enactment of two new laws and an amendment to the Sabah Energy Commission Enactment 2023, which was passed last January, so as to have full regulatory control over its electricity supply in January 2024.

“Two bills on the Electricity Supply Enactment and Renewable Energy Enactment, as well as an amendment to the Sabah Energy Commission Enactment 2023 will be tabled during the special state assembly sitting on Jan 3,” the chief minister’s office said in a statement.

Sabah chief minister Hajiji Noor said, to meet the deadline, coordination and cooperation from all are crucial so that all issues, particularly the legal process, can be resolved.

He added that the necessary measures include obtaining Cabinet approval to invoke and gazette Article 95C of the Federal Constitution to suspend provisions of the Electricity Supply Act 1990, the Renewable Energy Act 2011, and the Sustainable Energy Development Authority Act 2011 (Act 726) for Sabah.

He said, subsequently, consent from the Yang di-Pertuan Agong is required, followed by the Lay Order in Parliament, which can be presented after the suspension.

“We need concurrence from ministries and relevant agencies both at the federal and state level so that all these processes can be done smoothly, especially in terms of legality and to avoid interruption to the electric supply in Sabah,” he said.

Hajiji also co-chaired a committee meeting with natural resources, environment and climate change minister Nik Nazmi Nik Ahmad, where the Sabah Generation Development Plan (2023-2027) was endorsed.

Formulated by the Energy Commission of Sabah (ECoS), the Sabah Generation Development Plan was aimed at providing an immediate solution to Sabah’s current critical shortage of power generation capacity.

Hajiji urged the federal government to expedite the timely completion of projects outlined in the Sabah Generation Development Plan in preparation for the transfer of regulatory control over electricity supply to the state.

This includes fast-tracking measures to increase power generation on the state’s east coast, which will restore Sabah’s electricity reserve margin to at least 30% by September this year.

“This will provide an immediate solution to Sabah’s acute capacity shortage, demonstrating the commitment of both the state and federal governments to comprehensively and effectively resolve this issue,” he said.