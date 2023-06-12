The Sarawakian joins other leaders, artistes and sports legends who have been made national unity icons.

KUALA LUMPUR: National diving queen Pandelela Rinong has been chosen as a national unity icon, the Dewan Rakyat was told.

National unity minister Aaron Ago Dagang said the ministry had made Pandelela an icon alongside leaders, artistes and other sports legends as part of efforts to strengthen unity among the people.

He was replying to a supplementary question from Aminolhuda Hassan (PH-Sri Gading), who wanted to know if the ministry intended to take up his suggestion to produce a short film on a sports legend to promote unity.

The 29-year-old Pandelela, who is from Sarawak, was named the Sarawak Sports Youth Icon in 2016 and Yakult Sports Icon in 2017.

The late legendary actor P Ramlee is among the government’s national unity icons.

Meanwhile, Aaron said his ministry was not involved in monitoring and editing dramas and films as matters related to film production came under the National Film Development Corporation (Finas).

He was responding to a question from Wan Razali Wan Nor (PN-Kuantan) on the ministry’s involvement in monitoring and editing dramas and films to ensure they do not touch on racial and religious sensitivities.