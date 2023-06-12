The bill will retain the Generational End Game provision, affecting those born on Jan 1, 2007 onwards.

KUALA LUMPUR: The health ministry will table the Control of Smoking Products for Public Health Bill 2023 for the first reading in the Dewan Rakyat today.

According to the order paper, health minister Dr Zaliha Mustafa will table the bill after the question-and-answer session.

On May 26, Zaliha had been quoted as saying it was a success for the ministry to finally get the support of the Cabinet to table the bill.

Later, at a media briefing on June 6, she said the ministry had incorporated all 23 proposed amendments and added five new ones to the bill, making it more comprehensive as it covers not only conventional smoking products but also items such as electronic and combustible devices.

However, she said, the bill would still retain the Generational End Game (GEG) provision, affecting those born on Jan 1, 2007 onwards.

She also said the bill, with the concept of “Win-Win Solution: Navigating Differences through Collaborative Compromise”, is based on the findings of recent studies.

Also scheduled to be tabled for the first reading today is the Capital Markets and Services (Amendment) Bill 2023.

During the question-and-answer session, Muhammad Bakhtiar Wan Chik (PH-Balik Pulau) will ask the health minister about measures taken to promote health literacy among the people, which is still at a low level considering that Malaysia is categorised as an unhealthy country.

Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail (PH-Bandar Tun Razak) will ask the education minister about the measures taken to deal with the issue of bullying, especially among secondary school students, which is seen to increase every year, and their effectiveness.