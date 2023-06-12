Putrajaya MP Radzi Jidin says an apology is in order over claim that parts of the procurement were signed off without the Attorney-General’s Chambers’ agreement.

KUALA LUMPUR: The health ministry’s vaccine procurement white paper disproves Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim’s claim that parts of the procurement were signed off without the Attorney-General’s Chambers’ (AGC) agreement, says an opposition MP.

Radzi Jidin (PN-Putrajaya) said the motion that was tabled by deputy health minister Lukanisman Awang Sauni last Thursday stated that Covid-19 vaccine procurements were brought to the AGC’s attention.

“So, who’s going to apologise?” he asked in the Dewan Rakyat today when debating the white paper.

In February, Anwar claimed some parts of the procurement of Covid-19 vaccines did not follow procedure and were signed off by the relevant ministers without the AGC’s agreement.

But former health minister Khairy Jamaluddin dismissed the prime minister’s claim, saying all purchases made by the Perikatan Nasional-led government were brought to the Cabinet, and that the AGC would have been privy to them.

In the motion tabled last week, Lukanisman proposed that the Dewan Rakyat acknowledge that the AGC had vetted and advised on the procurement of Covid-19 vaccines.

The motion also stated that the Cabinet agreed to give the science, technology and innovation minister – who was Khairy then – the authority to negotiate and sign procurement deals without needing to refer to the Cabinet or health ministry for approvals.

This was subject to several conditions, including having health ministry representatives involved in negotiations and that the signing of the contract be subject to the Government Contracts Act 1949.