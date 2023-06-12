Communications and digital minister Fahmi Fadzil says the nation needs more talent and expertise in data and technology to cater to the growth in the digital economy.

LONDON: The country needs more talent and expertise in data and technology as Malaysia is fast approaching a golden digital decade and becoming an Asian digital tiger, says communications and digital minister Fahmi Fadzil.

Speaking to about 100 Malaysian students at an event here in the United Kingdom, Fahmi said the future is going to be digital with the digital economy contributing at least 25% of the nation’s economy.

“The digital economy is a big part of our future. We’re getting a lot of big investments almost every month. Just a few days ago, a company from Australia invested RM3 billion for a data centre in Petaling Jaya. The week before, a US company also committed RM3 billion.

“Whatever field of work you’re in, there will be a digital aspect to that work. What’s more, in this day and age, what we consider conventional jobs are no longer the case. A lot of traditional jobs are disappearing. The future is very exciting but also very challenging,” he said.

Malaysia has aimed to achieve a digital investment target of RM130 billion by 2025, which would contribute 25.5% to the country’s gross domestic product.

During the event, Fahmi also advised students to eventually return home and serve the country.

“After your studies, many of you would have to choose either to stay or return. If you stay, make full use of the opportunity. Study hard and, one day, bring that talent and experience back to Malaysia. Come back and help Malaysia,” he said.

There are currently about 12,500 Malaysian students in the UK.

Fahmi is currently in London leading the Malaysian delegation to London Tech Week, which will be launched today by UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and London mayor Sadiq Khan.

Taking place at the Queen Elizabeth II Centre in London, about 30,000 delegates are expected to be in attendance throughout the week.

Fahmi is also scheduled to witness the signing of more than 10 memoranda of understanding (MoUs) between Malaysian and international companies on Tuesday.