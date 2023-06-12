KUALA LUMPUR: The government should consider emulating Russia’s anti-LGBTQ propaganda law to protect the nation’s children, the Dewan Rakyat was told.

In welcoming the government’s move to introduce the Child Commission, Wan Ahmad Fayhsal Wan Ahmad Kamal (PN-Machang) said the proposed law would “protect” the children from LGBTQ-related content on both social and mainstream media, as well as “cultural products”.

“What the government did recently in confiscating Swatch watches was a good thing, if such items promote or propagandise LGBTQs,” he said while debating Suhakam’s 2020 report today.

“If we have laws like (that of) Russia, the government does not have to be fearful or apologetic in taking stern action to make sure that our family traditions and religion are preserved in the context of Malaysia’s human rights.”

The Russian law, which was passed last November criminalises any act regarded as an attempt to promote “non-traditional sexual relations” – in film, online, advertising or in public – and expands on a 2013 law that banned “propaganda of non-traditional sexual relations” to minors.

The passing of the law invited global backlash, with rights organisations saying that the law would effectively ban the promotion of LGBTQ rights for sexual gender minorities in Russia.