Muar MP Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman says Pakatan Harapan did not accept the reasons given by the previous government before the last general election.

PETALING JAYA: Muda president Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman has accused the defence ministry of using the “same script” as the previous government in defending the RM2.2 billion increase in cost for the littoral combat ship (LCS) project.

Last Thursday, deputy defence minister Adly Zahari said an additional 83 months to complete the frigates and changes in specifications were among the reasons why the project’s cost was raised from the original RM9 billion to RM11.2 billion.

Syed Saddiq said the previous government would have been ridiculed if it had given the same explanation during the last parliamentary session.

“It’s the exact same script as what the previous defence minister would say. We didn’t accept (these reasons) then, why should we accept it now?” he said at a press conference held in Parliament.

The Muar MP said there must be genuine scrutiny into the controversial project, adding that this was Parliament’s purpose.

“You cannot just increase (the cost by) RM2.2 billion, announce it, reduce the number of ships from six to five, (then) answer for one minute in Parliament, and expect everyone to just accept and tolerate it. It’s not right.

“A debate (in the Dewan Rakyat) is a two-way street where we can find the truth of the matter. Let’s not forget, before the last election (GE15) they (Pakatan Harapan) did not accept these reasons,” the former youth and sports minister said.

Syed Saddiq also addressed Dewan Rakyat Speaker Johari Abdul’s letter in response to his motion for a debate on the project, which Johari said did not clearly state why the matter was urgent and of public interest.

The former youth and sports minister pointed out that the project involved RM11.2 billion of public funds and had been repeatedly postponed.

“There have been no arrests (over the project) as promised before GE15, and till today we have not received even one ship,” he said. “I think everyone knows and can agree on why this is important.”

Last Thursday, Johari reprimanded Syed Saddiq for not giving the full story in claiming that his motion on the LCS project was rejected by the Speaker as it was “neither a pressing matter nor one of public interest”.

Johari said the Muar MP was being unfair as he had explained to the latter that the said motion did not fulfil the parliamentary Standing Orders.