Working and studying in an 18-month course will be more attractive for many young people than going into academic studies, says Rafizi Ramli.

PUTRAJAYA: The government needs 200 companies to help launch its Academy in Industry programme by the end of this year, with the aim of training 20,000 school-leavers, economy minister Rafizi Ramli said.

Rafizi said the programme will take SPM school-leavers to be trained by the companies for 18 months, after which they will receive their level one Malaysian Skills Certificate.

“This method is more attractive for young school-leavers than going to higher education and studying for two or three more years before joining the employment sector.

“(This way) they can enter employment directly, continue studying and receive a certificate in the process.

“It is actually more in line with the current generation’s wishes,” he said, adding that the government would also announce some incentives during the official launch of the programme in a few weeks.

Rafizi said nine local companies and a multinational will be involved in the pilot project managed by the Malaysian Productivity Corporation and strategic partners.

The pilot scheme covers the automotive, semiconductor, food, aerospace and palm oil manufacturing industries.