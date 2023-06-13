Health director-general Dr Radzi Abu Hassan says medical practitioners have been urged to notify the ministry if any patient is diagnosed with e-cigarette or vaping use-associated lung injury.

KUALA LUMPUR: There have been 17 cases of people with lung injury associated with e-cigarette or vaping use so far this month, says health director-general Dr Radzi Abu Hassan.

He said medical practitioners had been urged to notify the ministry if any patient was diagnosed with e-cigarette or vaping use-associated lung injury (Evali).

“The ministry would like to remind all users that electronic cigarettes or vaping is unsafe because they have adverse effects on health, and they are not an alternative method to quit smoking.

“Smokers are advised to obtain treatment at quit-smoking clinics provided at health clinics or visit the website www.jomquit.com,” he said in a statement today.

Radzi said in June last year, the ministry began monitoring diseases linked to the use of electronic cigarettes or vaping, including Evali.

He said it had been proven that electronic cigarettes caused harm because the substances contained could have an inflammatory effect on the lining of the lungs and cause Evali-related diseases.

He said data obtained through the National Health and Morbidity Survey 2022 showed an increase in the use of electronic cigarettes among teenagers aged 13 to 17 from 9.8% in 2017 to 14.9% in 2022.

“A significant increase also occurred among teenage girls, from 2.8 % in 2017 to 6.2% in 2022,” he said.