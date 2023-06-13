There are no BN-held state seats in parliamentary constituencies won by Pakatan Harapan, says state BN chief Jalaluddin Alias.

KUALA LUMPUR: Candidates contesting for urban seats in the Negeri Sembilan state election should comprise members from both Barisan Nasional and Pakatan Harapan, says state BN chief Jalaluddin Alias.

Currently, BN does not hold any state seat in parliamentary constituencies won by PH, such as in Seremban and Rasah.

“One state seat in Seremban and another in Rasah should be offered to BN (to contest),” Jalaluddin told FMT. “In Seremban, there are six state seats but all are held by PH. The same goes for Rasah.

“If we (BN and PH) can cooperate successfully, I’m confident that we can make Negeri Sembilan a zero-opposition state.”

There are 36 seats in the Negeri Sembilan state assembly. PH holds 20 and BN 16. In April, Negeri Sembilan BN said the two coalitions should contest an equal number of seats, 18 each.

BN won five parliamentary seats in Negeri Sembilan in the 2022 parliamentary elections -Kuala Pilah, Tampin, Rembau, Jelebu and Jempol – while PH won in Seremban, Rasah and Port Dickson.

In the 2018 general election, PH candidates had won in all the six state seats within the Seremban constituency – Lenggeng with a majority of 986 votes, Nilai (9,826), Lobak (11,782), Temiang (3,063), Sikamat (3,413) and Ampangan (1,360).

In Rasah, PH won Bukit Kepayang with a majority of 14,924 votes, Rahang (6,560), Mambau (12,389) and Seremban Jaya (10,507).

Jalaluddin did not specify which seats BN would seek to contest.

However, the results of the previous elections showed that PH candidates faced stiff competition in Lenggeng and Labu.

In Lenggeng, BN obtained 6,470 votes and PAS 1,612 compared to PKR’s 7,456, while in Labu, BN had 5,830 and PAS 2,093 compared to PKR’s 6,712.

On April 5, Jalaluddin said his party wanted to contest in two more state constituencies in the coming election. Negeri Sembilan PH chief, Aminuddin Harun, said the matter would be discussed in a PH presidential council meeting.

Negeri Sembilan, Kedah, Penang, Selangor, Kelantan and Terengganu are expected to dissolve their legislative assemblies at the end of this month to make way for elections expected to be held within weeks.