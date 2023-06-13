Health minister Dr Zaliha Mustafa says the previous study, based on data from 2008 to 2015, is outdated.

PETALING JAYA: The health ministry will conduct a fresh study on the health sector’s human resources needs, says its minister, Dr Zaliha Mustafa.

She said the previous study, meant for the years 2016 to 2030, was outdated and did not reflect realities on the ground. That study indicated that there would be an oversupply of medical officers from 2026 to 2030.

In March, it was reported that the public services department (JPA) stopped offering scholarships for students pursuing studies in medicine, dentistry and pharmacy.

Yesterday, Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim announced the government will continue to offer scholarships, which led to criticism that the government had “flip-flopped”.

“The study was conducted based on data from 2008 to 2015 and does not reflect the current situation,” Zaliha said in a statement.

She said the health sector has undergone many changes since the study was conducted, and the new study will be aligned with strategies contained in the government’s white paper on health.