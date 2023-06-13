The minister says Kelantan’s request for RM8 billion to meet its water demand is several times more than its actual requirement.

PORT KLANG: The Kelantan state government’s request for a water capacity of almost 2,000 million litres per day (mlpd) is above the current needs of the state, which is about 500 (mlpd).

Natural resources, environment and climate change minister Nik Nazmi Nik Ahmad said this follows the request of the state government to seek an allocation of RM8 billion to meet a demand capacity that is several times above the actual requirement of the state.

“As such, we need to review what is needed,” adding that more attention needs to be paid to overcome the problem of non-revenue water (NRW).

“Due to NRW, even if we build more water treatment plants, there will still be leakage of water, which will not reach consumers,” he told the media when asked to comment on the request of Kelantan which wants RM8 billion to build five water treatment plants and reservoirs.

Speaking after attending a function here, Nik Nazmi said his ministry remained committed to finding the best solution to solving the water problems in Sabah and Kelantan.

“Both state governments have communicated their requests about what is required.”