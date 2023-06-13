The two-year probation for the six new judicial commissioners begins today.

PUTRAJAYA: Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) legal and prosecution division director Faridz Gohim Abdullah and Industrial Court president S Indra Nehru were among six people who have been appointed judicial commissioners.

Others are sessions court judges Haldar Abdul Aziz and Roszianayati Ahmad and lawyers Yusrin Yusoff and Moses Susayan.

Chief Justice Tengku Maimun Tuan Mat presented their appointment letters. Their two-year probation begins today.

Faridz took his oath of office before Chief Judge of Sabah and Sarawak Abdul Rahman Sebli as he will be posted to Kota Kinabalu. The rest took theirs before Chief Judge of Malaya Zabidin Diah as they will serve in the peninsula.

Earlier, Justices Abdul Karim Abdul Jalil and Abu Bakar Jais, who were elevated to the Federal Court, took their oath of office before Tengku Maimun.

Justices Azmi Ariffin, Azahari Kamal Ramli, SM Komathy and Choo Kah Sing – who were promoted to the Court of Appeal – took their oath before Court of Appeal president Abang Iskandar Abang Hashim.

Meanwhile, 10 judicial commissioners, who were confirmed as High Court judges, took their oath of office before Zabidin.

They are Nurulhuda Nur’aini Nor, Norliza Othman, Hasbullah Adam, Shamsulbahri Ibrahim, Roslan Mat Nor, Julia Ibrahim, Arief Emran Arifin, Lee Kien How @ Johan Lee, Adlin Abdul Majid and Abazafree Abbas.

Earlier, the Federal Court, Court of Appeal and High Court judges received their letters of appointment from the Yang di-Pertuan Agong at Istana Negara.