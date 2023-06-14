The civil aviation authority says it is checking on the licences of the pilot and helicopter to ascertain if any wrongdoing has been committed.

PETALING JAYA: The Civil Aviation Authority of Malaysia (CAAM) has started a probe into the incident where a helicopter was seen landing in a field near a residential area in Shah Alam, purportedly to send a child to school.

A CAAM spokesman said although they had yet to receive a report from the police, they had started a preliminary investigation.

“We would need to check first on the validity of all licences (aircraft and pilot) and whether or not they committed any wrongdoing.

“Only then can we decide if they need to be called in for an explanation. We will issue a statement once we find out more,” the spokesman told FMT.

Aviation sources said the investigation is likely to include if the pilot had carried out a safety risk assessment or obtained permission from the owner of the land in accordance with a civil aviation directive which came into force on Oct 15, 2021.

CAAM had said then that these were crucial for the safety of not only the pilot and crew, but also the public living in and around the landing areas.

It said while there were many ways to do a proper landing, it must be diligently done without excuse as this might be the only thing that might save lives.

Yesterday, Shah Alam police chief Iqbal Ibrahim said he will leave it to the CAAM to investigate whether the operator of the helicopter possessed a valid permit when it landed in the residential area on April 17.

“We have not received any report regarding this incident,” he said.

A resident had shared with FMT a one-minute video clip of the helicopter taking off from the field near a Shah Alam residential area. A photo also showed a child walking away from the helicopter with the pilot standing by the aircraft.

The resident claimed that this was the second time the helicopter had landed there, with the first time not filmed by residents.