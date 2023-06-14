The prosecution previously said the RM15 million was meant as an inducement for then home minister Hamzah Zainudin to assist a company secure projects from his ministry.

KUALA LUMPUR: A company director accused of soliciting and accepting bribes amounting to RM15 million to secure projects from the home ministry in 2021 has requested the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) to clarify details of the charges against him.

Lawyer Hisyam Teh Poh Teik, representing Sim Choo Thiam, told sessions court judge Rozina Ayob that the defence had sent a letter on the matter dated June 6 to the MACC.

“We have yet to receive a response regarding the letter,” Bernama quoted him as saying.

When deputy public prosecutor Muntaqim Aziz said the prosecution was not notified about the letter, Rozina asked him to check on the status of the letter.

She then fixed June 28 for case management, according to Bernama.

On May 10, Sim, 53, was charged with soliciting a RM15 million bribe from Asia Coding Sdn Bhd managing director Hep Kim Hong through Syed Abu Zafran Syed Ahmad.

Sim was also charged with three counts of accepting RM15 million in bribes from the same individual.

The prosecution previously said the sum was meant as an inducement for then home minister Hamzah Zainudin to assist Hep’s company, Asia Coding, secure projects from the ministry.

The offences were allegedly committed some time in June and on July 30, 2021.

If found guilty, Sim faces a jail term of up to 20 years and a fine not less than five times the sum involved for each of the offences.

Sim is currently out on bail of RM1 million.