Rais Yatim says the government must ensure its decision does not spark controversy.

PETALING JAYA: Dewan Negara president Rais Yatim has urged the government to take into account public sensitivities before recognising bak kut teh, a soup usually made out of pork bones, a heritage food.

The former culture, arts and heritage minister said Putrajaya must ensure that declaring such a dish a national heritage would not spark a religious or cultural controversy.

“Study whether it is a sensitive issue among Malaysians,” he said in a Facebook post.

Rais said the national heritage department should advise tourism, arts and culture minister Tiong King Sing, who recently released a statement that his ministry would consider the matter, on this.

Tiong, however, said the dish was a combination of herbs and meat, and the type of meat used was up to those preparing it.

He also said making bak kut teh a national heritage food was not an issue, especially since it would highlight local menus to foreigners.

Tebrau MP Jimmy Puah had earlier this month urged the government to consider recognising the dish as a heritage food after a documentary claimed it originated from Singapore.

Tiong’s deputy, Khairul Fridaus Akbar Khan, said any dish to be listed as heritage food must be one that could be consumed by all ethnic groups in the country.

He said if bak kut teh was prepared with chicken, it could be considered.