Deputy human resources minister Mustapha Sakmud says out of 584 employers surveyed, 57% are hiring the elderly.

KUALA LUMPUR: The human resources ministry has found that senior citizens still want to continue working due to financial commitments.

Deputy minister Mustapha Sakmud said the finding was based on a study involving 584 companies in 2019 by Talent Corporation Malaysia (TalentCorp) on the retired workforce.

“Of the 584 employers, 331 (or 56.7%) are hiring the elderly while 253 (or 43.3%) are not hiring senior citizens.

“In line with that, the ministry, through TalentCorp in September 2021, organised a workshop to re-employ senior citizens,” he said when winding up the motion of the Human Rights Commission (Suhakam) Report for his ministry in the Dewan Rakyat today.

Following the workshop, the ministry also held engagement sessions with employers.

On social protection specifically for informal sector workers, including gig workers, Mustapha said 449,618 people had registered and are actively contributing under the Self-Employment Social Security Scheme 2017 (Act 789) from January 2020 until June 4 this year.

“Of the total, until yesterday (June 13), a total of 133,150 have registered and contributed under the Self-Employment Scheme (SPS Gig) through the Contribution Matching Self-Employment Scheme or SPS Contribution Matching initiative.

“The SPS Contribution Matching initiative is an incentive where those who are self-employed only need to pay 20%, which is only RM46.60, of the contribution rate of RM232.80. The balance 80%, which is RM186.20, is funded by the government,” he said.

Meanwhile, deputy law and institutional reform minister Ramkarpal Singh said Suhakam received 5,440 complaints from 2015 to 2020, with 58% of them being resolved. The majority of unsolved cases involved citizenship issues in Sabah.

On proposed amendments to the Suhakam Act, Ramkarpal said this will include the appointment and dismissal procedures of Suhakam commissioners as well as empowerment of Suhakam’s role in courts.

The sitting continues tomorrow.