Diba Baharuddin remembers fearing the worst during the incident which left a 32-year-old man dead.

PETALING JAYA: Diba Baharuddin and her colleagues were having lunch in Bandar Sunway today when a loud gunshot rang out.

The din from the incessant chatter in the eatery was replaced with pin-drop silence.

In an instant, a wave of fear surged through her and random thoughts flooded her mind.

“What if a gun-toting stranger barged into the restaurant and randomly shot us like what has happened abroad?

“What if his victim ran into the restaurant and we had to watch him being shot dead in front of our eyes?” she told FMT.

The 38-year-old had never endured such intense panic.

It was then that she saw a man running towards a gadget store located just next to the restaurant. Another loud bang was heard.

However, she didn’t notice who was firing the shots.

The first and second shots were fired 10 seconds apart, she said, and everyone in the restaurant was glued to their seats, not knowing how to respond to the situation.

“It took us a few minutes to make sure the shooting had ended.

“My colleague went out to the gadget store to check and saw the man lying motionless on the ground,” she said.

Diba, who’s a manager at an IT company just opposite the restaurant, said she couldn’t believe that such a violent incident could happen in a packed area in broad daylight.

Earlier today, police confirmed that a 32-year-old man was shot in a mobile phone shop and pronounced dead on arrival at Serdang Hospital.

Subang Jaya police chief Wan Azlan Wan Mamat said three men had entered the premises, before two of them opened fire on the victim.

The motive for the shooting is under investigation.