Religious affairs minister Na’im Mokhtar denies existence of covert project to convert non-Muslims in Sabah and Sarawak.

PETALING JAYA: The department of Islamic development Malaysia (Jakim) is unaware of any claims of coerced or forced conversions under “Projek Cinta”, as claimed by an activist, the government said.

Religious affairs minister Na’im Mokhtar said there was no compulsion for non-Muslims to embrace Islam.

He said the government will not compromise when it comes to any efforts to cause enmity or disharmony among followers of different faiths.

Regarding a claim that there was a covert effort to change the religion of a certain community in the country, Naim said there had been no report of any such project being given to Jakim.

He was replying to a question by Wilfred Madius Tangau (PH-Tuaran), who wanted to know the truth behind a claim by activist Mariam Mokhtar about the existence of “Project Cinta” – a supposedly covert operation to forcibly convert non-Muslims.

Tangau has been contacted for further comment.

Mariam reinforced the claim in a 12-minute YouTube video released last month, which has since attracted nearly 58,000 views.

In the video, Mariam alleged government departments targeted schoolchildren, young women, the Orang Asli, single mothers and elderly parents for conversion.

She added that cases had occurred where Christian parents had sent their child to boarding school, only for the youngster to return at the end of the academic year a Muslim convert, complete with MyKad.

She also spoke about how, in February, a Form Three boy was told to convert to Islam to boost his chances of a football career by his teacher. The boy’s mother filed a police report against the teacher shortly thereafter.