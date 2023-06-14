The state election must be held within 60 days of the dissolution.

PETALING JAYA: The Kelantan state legislative assembly will be dissolved on June 22, says menteri besar Ahmad Yakob.

Ahmad, who was speaking to the media after chairing a state executive councillor meeting, said the date has received royal assent from Kelantan’s Sultan Muhammad V.

The state election will need to be held 60 days after the state assembly is dissolved.

PAS won 36 seats in the 45-seat assembly in the last state election in 2018, while Barisan Nasional secured eight, and Bersatu one. Pakatan Harapan did not win a single seat.

On Sunday, Kelantan PAS public relations bureau secretary Wan Roslan Wan Hamat said PAS will defend its 37 seats at the upcoming state polls, with Bersatu defending their one seat and contesting the seats currently held by BN.

Wan Roslan told Berita Harian that seat negotiations were “essentially finalised”, and the next move was for the selection of candidates.

The state governments of Selangor, Penang, Negeri Sembilan, Terengganu and Kedah are also expected to dissolve their state assemblies within weeks.

PAS vice-president Ahmad Samsuri Mokhtar said Perikatan Nasional (PN) has decided on its candidates for the state elections, with the exception of five or six seats that are yet to be resolved.

He said PN would contest a total of 245 seats in the six upcoming state polls.

