Husband seriously injured and is in a medically induced coma.

PETALING JAYA: A Malaysian mother and her three-year old daughter were killed in a fire that razed their house in Canada, while the husband was seriously injured.

Melissa Archana John, 38, died at the scene while her three-year-old daughter, Aria Jeanne Phoenix, succumbed a day later to the injuries sustained from the fire at their home in Brampton, Toronto, on June 2.

Melissa’s husband, Omar Watson, was seriously injured and is in a medically induced coma.

Melissa’s cousin, Philip Subash, who confirmed the incident, told FMT her distraught parents, Eappen K John and Daisy Mathews, are getting their visas to fly to Canada as soon as possible.

“Although the incident happened last Friday, her parents found out only four days later after not hearing from Melissa for a few days. They contacted Watson’s sister, who conveyed the tragic news.

“Aria and Watson were alive when they were rescued by the fire marshals. Aria did not make it the next day. Omar is still in a coma at the hospital,” he said.

Philip said the cause of the fire is still being investigated.

He said funeral arrangements will be confirmed after the authorities there identify Melissa’s body.