In a video shared on Twitter, the victim tries to avoid another motorcyclist riding against the flow of traffic.

PETALING JAYA: A motorcyclist died after being flung from a ramp along the Sungai Besi-Ulu Klang Expressway (SUKE) today.

Based on a video of the incident shared on Twitter by user @HezeriSamsuri this afternoon, the victim lost control of his motorcycle after trying to avoid another rider coming in the opposite direction, against the flow of traffic.

The victim was then flung off, over the side of the bridge. He landed on a safety barrier, dying instantly.

According to a report by Berita Harian, the victim was riding a high-powered Ducati motorcycle.

The crash has reignited anger on social media over the poor riding habits of some motorcyclists, in particular those riding against traffic.

“Earlier today, I faced three motorcyclists riding in the opposite direction in the motorcycle lane near the Sungai Besi toll exit. Luckily, I was riding slow,” Twitter user @dausfiduz said.

Ampang Jaya police chief Farouk Eshak said police had received a report on the crash and investigations are underway.

“More information on the case will be provided soon,” he said.