R Thinalan says the former MIC vice-president’s appointment to the central committee in 2021 did not require an explanation, so his removal should not either.

PETALING JAYA: There is no need to give an official explanation to any MIC member who is dropped from the party’s central working committee, its information chief R Thinalan said.

He said when C Sivaraj was appointed to the CWC in 2021, no reason was given as it was MIC president SA Vigneswaran’s prerogative.

“Thus, the same should apply when the president makes a decision to remove him from the post that was given.

“There is no formal need for an explanation or reason,” he said in a statement.

Thinalan went on to say that other parties, including Barisan Nasional lynchpin Umno, had adopted similar practices as the respective party constitutions stated that such action was the president’s right.

Earlier this evening, FMT quoted Sivaraj as saying that he was not provided with any reason for being dropped.

Sivaraj said while he was aware it was the president’s prerogative, it was the “norm” for an explanation to be given.

Thinalan also rebutted Sivaraj’s claim that the Indian-based party had an image issue.

He said if the former vice-president believed the party had an image problem, he should have declined the opportunities the party had given him, including the senatorship and becoming a candidate at the previous general election.

“Or has he just realised that MIC has an image issue after he was removed from CWC?”

Sivaraj was appointed to the CWC by Vigneswaran after he lost the vice-presidency in the 2021 party election.