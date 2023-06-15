The finance ministry says all board members, including politicians, will be thoroughly vetted to ensure they are able to carry out their duties properly.

KUALA LUMPUR: All those appointed as board members of any federal statutory body must have at least a bachelor’s degree or an equivalent academic or professional qualification.

The finance ministry (MoF)said the appointment must not be in conflict with any regulation or stipulations of membership for the board of directors.

The appointment must also be based on the experience serving in the related industry or field, such as accounting, finance or law.

They could also have specific skills relevant to the industry so that it will prove beneficial to the statutory body, company or industry.

The finance ministry said this in a written reply to Wan Ahmad Fayhsal Wan Ahmad Kamal (PN-Machang). The reply was uploaded on the Parliament website today.

The opposition MP had asked on the selection criteria for politicians to be appointed as chairman, board director or executive position in any government-linked agency, company or statutory body.

The appointment of the chairman and board members of Minister of Finance (Incorporated) came under the jurisdiction of the ministry.

The ministry said the necessary vetting would be conducted for the appointment of every board member, including politicians, to ensure they were capable of fulfilling their duties effectively.