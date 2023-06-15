KUALA LUMPUR: The High Court has dismissed a former Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) deputy director’s appeal against conviction on three charges of bribery involving RM87,000 linked to the approval of a Universal Service Provision (USP) project.

Justice Jamil Hussin said sessions court judge Rozina Ayob had made a correct finding in law and facts that Iskandar King, 45, had committed the offences.

“After reading the appeal records and hearing submissions from parties, the conviction and sentence are maintained,” he said.

On Oct 14, 2021, Rozina sentenced Iskandar, from the postal affairs and e-commerce division of the MCMC, to six months’ in jail and fined him RM87,000 for bribery.

The offences came under Section 165 of the Penal Code which says those found guilty shall be punished with a jail term of up to two years or with a fine or both.

Iskandar was accused of accepting a bribe of RM50,000 from Golden Sunrise Ventures Sdn Bhd director Azuzi Kamil, who is also OCK Setia Engineering Sdn Bhd consultant, in return for securing the USP Time 3 Extension Phase 1 contract from the agency.

He was charged with committing the offence at a restaurant in IOI City Mall, Putrajaya, at 8pm on Jan 9, 2019.

The other two charges stated that Iskandar had received two cheques from Azuzi amounting to RM18,500 each – which were made payable to him and his wife Nur Ellina Abdul Sukor – at the Bukit Jalil Golf and Country Resort at 5pm on June 23, 2015.

Rozina jailed him for six months and fined him RM50,000 on the first charge. She sentenced Iskandar to three months’ jail and a fine of RM18,500 for each of the other two charges. The jail terms were to run concurrently.

Iskandar was on RM30,000 bail pending the outcome of today’s appeal.

His lawyer, R Sivahnanthan, told FMT later that his client began his jail term today.