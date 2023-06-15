Warisan vice-president Junz Wong says in politics, it is ‘normal’ for people to change parties.

PETALING JAYA: A Warisan leader has downplayed a recent exodus from the party, saying it is “normal” in politics for party members to switch sides from time to time.

Warisan vice-president Junz Wong said the party remained relevant despite the setback.

“We would like to offer ourselves as an alternative to the government for the people in Sabah in the next state election,” he said.

Earlier this month, the party’s Kota Kinabalu division saw several leaders leave to join chief minister Hajiji Noor’s Parti Gagasan Rakyat Sabah.

Those who quit included supreme council member Nicholas Chak and the Kota Kinabalu division vice-chief, wanita chief and several committee members.

Warisan has also lost nine of its 23 assemblymen from defections since the last state election in September 2020.

Wong said Warisan had a “strong track record” of managing Sabah and delivering on its election promises, but conceded that it would need to work hard to regain momentum to challenge the ruling Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (GRS) coalition.

Universiti Malaya’s sociopolitical analyst Awang Azman Pawi believes Warisan’s prospects remain good and says the party, working together with Umno, can put up a fight and may even prove too strong for GRS.

Awang Azman said GRS’ main advantage was that it was led by the Sabah chief minister.

“When the state assembly is dissolved and a state election is called, that advantage will no longer exist.

“Many people are inclined to join GRS because it holds the chief minister’s post. If the chief minister is from Umno or Warisan, I believe many will support them, too.”

Council of Professors fellow Jeniri Amir believes the exodus is a manifestation of discontent and frustration among the Warisan grassroots.

He said being in the opposition was challenging as it comes at the expense of development.

“The only way for grassroots leaders to overcome this is by joining GRS, led by Hajiji,” he said.